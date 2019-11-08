Centra Tech Calls Investors' New Class Cert. Bid 'Improper'

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 5:38 PM EST) -- Centra Tech again challenged its investors' renewed attempt at class certification in their suit over a fraudulent initial coin offering, telling a Florida federal court Thursday that the investors sneakily attached nonparty subpoenas to their bid in a "presumptuous act" of "improper discovery." The now-defunct cryptocurrency company claimed that the proposed investor class, whose first attempt at class certification was rejected in September, had included 12 nonparty subpoenas in the form of declarations in their renewed motion, filed on Oct. 1. The subpoenas were issued on Sept. 25 — before the judge even ruled on whether or not the investors could...

