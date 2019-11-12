Senate Lauds Tribes As Trump 'Rebrands' Heritage Month

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 10:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate has passed a resolution recognizing the nearly 30-year-old National Native American Heritage Month, just days after President Donald Trump issued proclamations celebrating not only indigenous people’s history but that of the United States’ founders. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., chairman of the Committee on Indian Affairs, and Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., vice chairman of the committee, on Thursday announced the Senate’s unanimous passage of Resolution 414, which recognizes November as the month when the nation celebrates the heritage, culture and contributions of Native Americans. Resolution 414 followed Trump’s Oct. 31 National American History and Founders Month proclamation saying that...

