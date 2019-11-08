Dental Suppliers Pull Out Of Fight Against FTC Antitrust Order

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 7:26 PM EST) -- Dental suppliers Benco Dental and Patterson have opted not to contest a Federal Trade Commission in-house judge’s findings that they violated antitrust law by conspiring not to offer discounts to buying groups, the FTC said Friday, meaning the judge's decision will now become final. The companies, according to the FTC, declined to appeal Administrative Law Judge D. Michael Chappell’s initial decision, which they could have challenged in federal district court or with the commission itself. The commission itself also could have decided to consider the ALJ’s opinion on its own but did not. “[B]ecause neither party has filed a notice of...

