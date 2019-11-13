Arnold & Porter Faces DOJ Probe Into Immigration Hiring Bias

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 8:57 PM EST) -- Arnold & Porter has been under investigation for a year by the federal agency that probes employment discrimination based on immigration status, according to a filing in an attorney's administrative case alleging she was denied a job after refusing to divulge her citizenship. The filing, dated Oct. 31 and made publicly available on Nov. 7 by the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of the Chief Administrative Hearing Officer, disclosed that the department's Immigrant and Employee Rights Section opened an independent, and currently ongoing, investigation a year ago into the international law firm. The administrative court filing did not indicate what had...

