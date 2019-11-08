Ex-Union Nurse Defends NLRB's Ban On Dues For Lobbying

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 8:55 PM EST) -- A nurse who left her union and objected to her compulsory dues being used for political lobbying urged the First Circuit to uphold a National Labor Relations Board ruling that such use of non-members' dues was illegal, according to an intervenor's brief filed Friday. As an intervenor against the United Nurses and Allied Professionals' appeal of the NLRB's March ruling, Jeanette Geary said the board was right to say the union could not spend dues collected from workers who object to being full union members on anything but bargaining-related expenses, and had to disclose certain audited records of how the objectors'...

