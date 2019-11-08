UChicago Dept. Is 'Good Ol' Boys Club,' Female Workers Say

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 6:47 PM EST) -- The University of Chicago got blasted Friday in a discrimination suit that claims the school’s facilities services department hires and promotes white Christian men almost exclusively and has done nothing to address the "good ol' boys club" plaguing its workforce. The university's facilities services department has been transformed into a “a white, Christian, male stronghold” as people who fit that description consistently receive promotions, pay raises and other career-enhancing opportunities, “while women are left to languish or leave,” employees Janet Spencer and Sara Popenhagen claimed. UChicago knows a “good ol’ boys club” exists in the department, which maintains the private university’s...

