EPA Watchdog Slams GC For Obstructing Info Requests

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 7:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's inspector general criticized the agency's general counsel for saying that staffers have broad authority to refuse to cooperate with information requests and investigations from his office. Acting Inspector General Charles J. Sheehan said in a letter Thursday that general counsel Matthew Leopold has grafted "wide and wholesale evasions" on to the Office of Inspector General's general rights to request information from EPA staffers. The letter is a response to Leopold's memo to EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler regarding Sheehan's assertion that Wheeler's chief of staff, Ryan Jackson, has repeatedly failed to cooperate with information requests. "[Leopold] offers free...

