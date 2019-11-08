Dr. Reddy's Can't Kill Arthritis Drug Patent Suit Yet

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 7:08 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge refused Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Inc.’s bid to invalidate two of Horizon Pharma Inc.’s patents for arthritis drug Vimovo, ruling Thursday that the generic-drug maker hasn’t shown the patents lack an adequate written description. Ruling on a summary judgment motion in the patent suit brought by Horizon, U.S. District Judge Stanley Chesler rejected Dr. Reddy’s reliance on the Federal Circuit’s ruling earlier this year in another patent case the pharmaceutical company had faced. The instant case targets Dr. Reddy’s and Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. over their plans to manufacture and market generic versions of Vimovo. Dr. Reddy’s argued...

