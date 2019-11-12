Canopy's $1.7M Suit Against Calif. Hemp Farm Can Continue

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 7:09 PM EST) -- A California federal judge says cannabis giant Canopy Growth's suit claiming a hemp farm scuttled a nearly $1.7 million investment can continue, but he denied Canopy's request that the farm turn over its assets while the suit proceeds. In a minute order entered after a hearing on Friday, U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer dismissed without prejudice Canopy's fraud claim against Central Valley, California-based farm Research & Development Farming LLC and instructed it to file an amended complaint with respect to that claim. The court denied the farm's motion to dismiss the remaining claims stemming from the unraveling of its agreement...

