E-Cig Co. Must Face Youth Marketing Suit In State Court

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 10:39 PM EST) -- A North Carolina federal judge has ruled that state court is the proper venue for e-cigarette retailer Eonsmoke to face a claim it violated state law by advertising to young people and failing to verify online buyers’ ages, saying the claim is not preempted by federal law. U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Eagles on Thursday granted North Carolina’s motion to remand its case against Eonsmoke LLC, saying that just because the claim involves federal standards for advertising and packaging doesn’t mean a federal court needs to get involved. North Carolina’s claim is also not preempted by federal law because the Family Smoking...

