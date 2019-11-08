Ben & Jerry's Sued For Calling Milk Cows 'Happy'

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 8:17 PM EST) -- The milk and cream that's used to make Ben & Jerry's beloved ice cream do not come from happy cows, despite what its packaging may claim, according to a new class action filed by a disgruntled dairy consumer. In a 24-page complaint filed Oct. 29, Vermont resident James Ehlers said Unilever U.S., which bought out the formerly private Ben & Jerry's Homemade Inc. in 2000, is deceiving customers by skating along on the environmentally-conscious reputation established by its original owners, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield. Ben & Jerry's ice cream labeling still claims its milk comes from "happy cows," Ehlers said,...

