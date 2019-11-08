Florida Man Faces Fraud Charges Over Surfboard Scheme

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 8:41 PM EST) -- A Florida man's motorized surfboard investment scheme hit choppy waters when federal prosecutors and regulators slapped him with parallel actions claiming he stole $350,000 from investors — nearly all of the money raised — and spent the money on himself. Roberto J. Clark Jr. of Palm Bay told investors the funds would be put toward product development and marketing for the surfboards, but he actually used them to buy high-end fashions, a luxury car and adult entertainment, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a suit filed in Virginia federal court Friday. Clark is also facing criminal charges of wire fraud...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS