Law360's Pro Say: Justices Debate Clean Water And Whiskey

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 5:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court this week heard a closely watched case about the reach and the limits of federal clean water laws — arguments that hit not only pollution and groundwater but also whiskey, punch bowls and the novels of Agatha Christie. Law360 senior environmental law reporter Juan Carlos Rodriguez joins the show this week to break it all down. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to know about key legal developments. This Week Ep. 128: SCOTUS Debates Clean Water — and Whiskey Your browser...

