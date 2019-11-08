Union Fee Notices Can Include Percentages, NLRB Attys Say

Law360, New Orleans (November 8, 2019, 10:34 PM EST) -- Unions can give new hires covered by security clauses a percentage in notices detailing how much money they'd save by opting not to be full-fledged members instead of having to tally an exact dollar amount for every person, the National Labor Relations Board's top lawyers said at an American Bar Association event. NLRB general counsel Peter Robb and deputy general counsel Alice Stock offered the direction to clear up confusion on the issue as part of a wide-ranging panel discussion on Thursday at the ABA's annual labor and employment conference in New Orleans. The discussion touched on a host of topics...

