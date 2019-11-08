NLRB Ethics Report Coming Soon, Chair Tells Concerned Dem

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 5:50 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board “will issue in the coming weeks” a long-awaited review of its ethics and recusal practices, Chairman John Ring said Friday in response to bias accusations from the top Democrat on the U.S. Senate committee that oversees federal labor policy. Ring, a Republican appointed by President Donald Trump, dismissed the concerns that Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee ranking member Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., raised in a late October letter accusing him of being biased against unions. While it revealed some room for improvement, the review “confirmed that the board’s internal ethics and recusal safeguards are strong,”...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS