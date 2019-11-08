OFCCP Placing Spotlight On Disability Bias, Chief Says

Law360, New Orleans (November 8, 2019, 8:49 PM EST) -- The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs will soon start conducting targeted compliance checks to assess whether contractors are complying with disability discrimination requirements as part of the anti-bias watchdog's broader effort to prioritize disability inclusion, the agency's director said at an American Bar Association event Friday. OFCCP Director Craig Leen said during a panel discussion at the ABA's annual labor and employment conference in New Orleans that the agency will soon start conducting about 500 so-called focused reviews it has scheduled assessing federal contractors' compliance with Section 503 of the Rehabilitation Act, a statute that bars disability discrimination in federal employment. ...

