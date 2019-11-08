Voters Nix Utah County's Redistricting Bid In Win For Navajos

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 9:59 PM EST) -- Voters have rejected a Utah county's ballot proposition that would have expanded the county commission, and which opponents said would have undermined a recent federal court ruling in a dispute over Navajo Nation voting rights. San Juan County voters in a 2,120-1,967 vote Nov. 5 rejected Proposition 10, which proposed the appointment of a study committee to consider changing to the structure of government in the southeastern Utah county that overlaps with the Navajo Nation. The change would have increased the number of county commissioners from three to five, and possibly erased the Navajo members' majority. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS