BSR REIT Sells 9 US Apartment Complexes For $119M

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 6:41 PM EST) -- BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has sold nine multifamily properties in multiple U.S. states for a combined $119.2 million, according to an announcement from the Canadian REIT on Friday. The properties have a combined 1,432 apartment units and are located in Baton Rouge and Shreveport, Louisiana; Tulsa and Moore, Oklahoma; and Hot Springs, Arkansas. The REIT did not provide buy-side information in its announcement Friday. "The transformation of our portfolio continues as we rotate out of secondary markets and into our target markets on a tax deferred basis," John Bailey, CEO of BSR REIT, said in a statement Friday. "These dispositions...

