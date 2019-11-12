Judge Foils Enviros By Leaving Dominion Permit Intact

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 5:06 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge has refused to vacate a key permit for an already-completed Dominion Energy project, saying he's worried that green groups are lying in wait to try to force the dismantling of the project while the federal government completes an environmental review. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth said Friday that if he vacated the permit while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completes a court-ordered environmental impact statement, the National Parks Conservation Association, National Trust for Historic Preservation and Association for the Preservation of Virginia Antiquities "almost certainly" would go to court to seek the removal of the project....

