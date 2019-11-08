Trump Admin. Proposes First-Ever Fee For Asylum-Seekers

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 6:26 PM EST) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services proposed a rule on Friday that would increase citizenship application fees by 83% and require asylum-seekers to pay to apply for protection for the first time in U.S. history. In a 314-page filing issued Friday evening, USCIS proposed increasing visa application fees across the board and adding new fees for applications that were previously free for foreign citizens to file. Under the proposal, the agency would require people seeking protection in the U.S. to pay a $50 fee to apply for asylum or withholding of removal, another form of deportation relief for those who fear persecution...

