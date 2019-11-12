Linklaters, A&O Steer $694M VolkerWessels Take-Private Deal

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 2:29 PM EST) -- Reggeborgh on Tuesday offered to pay €630 million ($694 million) to take Dutch construction company VolkerWessels private in a deal steered by Linklaters LLP and Allen & Overy LLP, less than three years after it went public. The Netherlands-based private investor offered to pay €22.20 for each VolkerWessels NV share that it doesn’t already own, the announcement said. Reggeborgh Holding BV currently owns a roughly 64% stake in the building company, according to the announcement. Reggeborgh has been a controlling shareholder in VolkerWessels since before it went public in 2017. Reggeborgh said it had intended to gradually reduce its stake in...

