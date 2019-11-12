Square, Apple Pay Alum Is New GC At Pet Care Financing Co.

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 10:11 PM EST) -- Veterinary care financing startup Scratchpay said Tuesday it had hired a new general counsel and chief administrative officer who arrives by way of high-level jobs at financial services company Square, digital payment service provider Klarna and Apple. Jin Han, most recently Square’s chief lending counsel and before that Klarna’s general counsel, joined the Pasadena-headquartered company Nov. 4, following its $15 million Series B funding round, according to Scratchpay’s chief executive officer, John Keatley. "Jin's deep legal, governance and management expertise, along with his wealth of experience in financial technology, make him the perfect fit” for the company, Keatley said in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS