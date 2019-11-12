Kirkland Helps SK Capital Clinch PE Fund With $400M In Tow

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 4:52 PM EST) -- Private equity firm SK Capital Partners LP, working with Kirkland & Ellis LLP, has wrapped up a new $400 million fund that will target investments in the areas of specialty materials, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, the firm said Tuesday. The fund, SKCP Catalyst Fund I, eclipsed its original target of $300 million and hit its hard cap in just four months of fundraising, according to a statement. The investment vehicle, which took in money from investors both old and new, will look to take controlling stakes in lower middle-market companies within the above-mentioned sectors. More specifically, the fund will make initial investments...

