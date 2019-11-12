Drinker Biddle Picks Up Chicago Insurance Litigation Pro

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 5:28 PM EST) -- Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP has brought on a former Cook County prosecutor and insurance litigation expert for a partnership in its insurance practice, following the hiring of 15 partners with insurance litigation experience in March. Sulema Medrano Novak, who was formerly of SmithAmundsen LLC, is the 26th overall partner to join the roughly 550-lawyer firm this year. Firm leaders cited Medrano's experience in property insurance, life insurance, professional liability, and bad faith, among other specialties. In a statement Tuesday, firm CEO Andrew Kassner called Medrano an “experienced trial lawyer, having successfully defended high-profile insurance clients in federal district and circuit...

