DC Circ. Lets EPA Waivers For Small Refiners Stand

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 10:43 AM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday rejected a biofuel industry group's lawsuit accusing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency of making it too easy for small refiners to get out of including a minimum volume of renewables in their transportation fuel, saying there's no formal EPA rule for the appeals court to review. Echoing skepticism they raised at oral arguments last month, a panel of D.C. Circuit judges said the Advanced Biofuels Association can't challenge the EPA's alleged policy shift because it didn't identify any notice-and-comment rulemaking process or final agency action. The group claimed the EPA unlawfully loosened the criteria for exemptions from...

