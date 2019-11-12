US Spares 36 More Products From China Duties

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 2:51 PM EST) -- The Trump administration has issued its latest round of Chinese products exempted from a 25% levy, sparing items like vinyl flooring, pet leashes and silk fabrics from those tariffs. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative unveiled the list of 36 products, which also includes wood moldings, extension cords, bike speedometers, folding chairs and cutting pliers, in a notice that is slated to be published Wednesday in the Federal Register. The exemptions will apply as of Sept. 24, 2018, to Aug. 7, 2020, the USTR said. In May, President Donald Trump raised an existing 10% tariff on $200 billion worth of...

