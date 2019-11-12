Former AIG Exec Says He Was Fired For Helping DOJ Audit

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 8:10 PM EST) -- A former executive at American International Group sued the insurer over allegations he was denied raises and ultimately fired for, among other things, working with an independent monitor installed by the U.S. Department of Justice as part of a fraud settlement. John Rudolf claimed in Monday’s 14-count suit that he was pushed out of the company under false pretenses in 2017 after senior management repeatedly brushed aside his reports of improper conduct over the years. He also claimed the company discriminated against him because of his age and gender, and failed to up his salary as he took on an increasing...

