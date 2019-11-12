CME Gears Up For Bitcoin Options With January 2020 Launch

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 3:15 PM EST) -- CME Group Inc. said Tuesday that its bitcoin futures options contracts are set to be available for trading on Jan. 13, 2020, as long as regulators give final approval. On Oct. 29, Chicago-based CME provided additional details about its bitcoin options, outlining that they will be based on a single bitcoin futures contract, which is itself anchored by five bitcoins. Trading on the options is expected to take place between Sunday at 5 p.m. CST and Friday at 4 p.m. CST. "Since the launch of our bitcoin futures nearly two years ago, clients have expressed a growing interest in options as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS