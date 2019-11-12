Mass. Pot Board Largely Preserves State Ban On Weed Vapes

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 1:25 PM EST) -- Massachusetts' chief cannabis regulator announced Tuesday that it would largely preserve the governor's ban on vape devices for medical patients, specifically on products that produce an aerosol, while lifting the prohibition on devices that vaporize marijuana flower. The order from Cannabis Control Commission Executive Director Shawn Collins is effective immediately and comes one week after a state superior court judge ruled that the CCC had sole authority to regulate marijuana vape products in the commonwealth. Will Luzier, one of the medical marijuana patients who moved to enjoin the ban on medical vape products, said Tuesday that he was "disappointed" in the CCC's...

