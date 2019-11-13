House Dems Seek Tighter Antitrust Oversight Of Tech Mergers

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 8:12 PM EST) -- House Democrats pushed Wednesday for the government to more closely scrutinize megadeals that join tech sector rivals but raise consumer and privacy worries, contending that recent mergers like the planned Google-Fitbit deal show the industry consolidating fast in the face of lax antitrust enforcement. Questioning top federal competition enforcers, including key officials at the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission, lawmakers on the Judiciary Committee's antitrust subcommittee asked what more could be done to curb the likely concentration of market power and its effects on public concerns such as data privacy. Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., chair of the subcommittee,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS