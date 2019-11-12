Sprint's Alice Win Will Have 'Staggering' Impact, Justices Told

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 7:18 PM EST) -- An inventor whose caller ID patent was partly invalidated after he sued Sprint, Verizon and other phone companies for infringement has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse the ruling, saying there will be “staggering consequences” if the justices do not clarify what is a patent-ineligible abstract idea. In a Nov. 6 petition for certiorari, inventor Morris Reese asked the high court to take up his appeal of the Federal Circuit’s June decision invalidating parts of his patent for a combined call waiting and caller ID service under the high court’s Alice test, which states that abstract ideas aren't eligible for...

