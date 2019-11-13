House Dems Skewer EPA Science Rule As Too Restrictive

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 4:55 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's top scientist tried to reassure the House Science Committee on Wednesday about a proposed rule that would change how science is used in EPA rulemaking, but unconvinced Democrats repeatedly slammed the rule as improperly limiting data that could be considered. Jennifer Orme-Zavaleta, the EPA's principal deputy assistant administrator for science and the EPA's science adviser, spent much of her testimony pushing back against a Monday New York Times article based on a draft supplement to the rule. The article said the final rule could apply retroactively, meaning the new standards could be used to invalidate past rules...

