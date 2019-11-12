Mulvaney Drops Suit And Will Ignore House Subpoena

Law360, Washington (November 12, 2019, 7:10 PM EST) -- Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney dropped his attempt to join a lawsuit over congressional subpoenas related to the impeachment inquiry Tuesday and told a D.C. federal judge he will instead rely on President Donald Trump’s order not to testify. Mulvaney dropped his short-lived attempt to join a suit filed by Charles Kupperman, the former deputy national security adviser, who has asked the courts to tell him whether to obey a congressional subpoena in the inquiry or the executive branch's order to ignore it. “Mulvaney does not intend to pursue litigation regarding the deposition subpoena issued to him by the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS