States Easing Way To Fed Pregnancy Action, Rep. Nadler Says

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 9:34 PM EST) -- The spread of state laws forcing businesses to ease female workers' job conditions so they can keep working during pregnancy are eroding Republican opposition to a proposed federal mandate, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said at a Manhattan event Tuesday. Speaking at a New York University School of Law panel on barriers to workplace equality, the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act co-sponsor said Republicans' "longstanding feeling of prejudice" toward any bills perceived to harm business has stalled his proposal, which he has introduced in each Congress since 2012. But with pregnancy accommodation laws now on the books in 27 states — including deep...

