FAA Expands Boeing 737 NG Crack Inspections

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 5:20 PM EST) -- The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday said it was expanding inspections of Boeing 737 NG for structural cracks after four airplanes were found to have cracks outside the initial inspection area. The FAA in September announced that it was checking for cracks on the part that attaches the wing to the body of the plane, after reports that cracking in this area was found on a number of Boeing 737-800 models. The agency said it is now expanding the inspection to cover the area around eight fasteners “to adequately address the unsafe condition.” “The FAA is issuing this [airworthiness directive] because...

