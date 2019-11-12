MDC Energy Hearing Paused For Talks On Ch. 11 Funding

Law360, Wilmington (November 12, 2019, 7:52 PM EST) -- The first-day hearing in the Chapter 11 cases of oil and gas driller MDC Energy LLC and its affiliates will resume Friday after a Delaware judge said Tuesday the debtors and their secured lenders should discuss how the cases will be funded as litigation over control of the bankruptcy looms. During the hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens said that after hearing from representatives for MDC Energy and its secured lenders she believed there was a path forward that would enable the debtors to use their lenders' cash collateral consensually to fund operational expenses during the Chapter 11...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS