2 DOE Contractors Won't Add Whistleblower Clause, OIG Says

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 7:26 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Energy’s watchdog has announced that two of the agency's contractors have refused to insert additional whistleblower protections into their contracts after saying the changes would be costly and they already have safeguards in their agreements. Bechtel National Inc. and URS-CH2M Oak Ridge LLC, also known as UCOR, contend that a federal law requiring the DOE to incorporate a Federal Acquisition Regulation clause providing whistleblower protections to contractor employees in its contracts doesn’t apply to their contracts that were awarded before the law was enacted, the DOE’s Office of the Inspector General said in a Nov. 4 report...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS