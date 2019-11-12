Investor Claims Stablecoin 'Never Existed, Never Worked'

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 8:36 PM EST) -- Cryptocurrency investor Merkamerica Inc. on Monday fought to keep alive its securities fraud allegations against a failed offshore cryptocurrency company and its executives, highlighting specific instances in which the crypto company had touted a "stablecoin" that wasn’t real. The California-based investor said that the cryptocurrency company, Kowala SEZC, and associated individuals Eiland Glover, John Reitano and Walker Willse had specifically referred to their hypothetical currency kCoin in the present tense prior to Merkamerica handing over more than $300,000 to the company. Because of their particular misstatements, Merkamerica "bought something that never existed and never worked," the investor said. Kowala and the...

