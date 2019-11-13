Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

​​​​​​​Walmart Can't Kick TCPA Suit, Despite 'Not Robust' Claims

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 9:13 PM EST) -- Walmart cannot escape a proposed class action for allegedly violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by sending a man unwanted text messages, an Arkansas federal judge ruled Monday — with the caveat that the allegations against it are "not robust" and may not survive summary judgment.

In denying Walmart's motion to dismiss the putative class action, U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks sided with plaintiff Kevin Yashtinsky's argument that his claims had enough standing to move forward, including that a two-part text message he allegedly received could have caused "concrete injury."

But while the judge agreed there was enough evidence the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®