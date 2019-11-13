​​​​​​​Walmart Can't Kick TCPA Suit, Despite 'Not Robust' Claims

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 9:13 PM EST) -- Walmart cannot escape a proposed class action for allegedly violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by sending a man unwanted text messages, an Arkansas federal judge ruled Monday — with the caveat that the allegations against it are "not robust" and may not survive summary judgment. In denying Walmart's motion to dismiss the putative class action, U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks sided with plaintiff Kevin Yashtinsky's argument that his claims had enough standing to move forward, including that a two-part text message he allegedly received could have caused "concrete injury." But while the judge agreed there was enough evidence the...

