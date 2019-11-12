Several IRS Divisions Probing Conservation Easement Abuse

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 6:14 PM EST) -- Investigations are increasing across several Internal Revenue Service divisions to prevent abuse of a tax deduction meant to encourage environmental conservation, the agency announced Tuesday. Taxpayers who may have engaged in improper conservation easement transactions should voluntarily comply with the agency, Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a press release. If they don't, they could suffer potential criminal consequences as a result of several IRS investigations into inflated tax deductions distributed among investors for transactions involving land donated for environmental purposes, through what are known as syndicated conservation easements, he said. “We will not stop in our pursuit of everyone involved in...

