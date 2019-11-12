Saudi Aramco Discloses Climate, Terrorism Risks In IPO Filing

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 6:15 PM EST) -- State-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco said risks ranging from climate change to terrorism to political instability could affect its operations, part of wide-ranging disclosures the Saudi Arabian company released as it prepares for an expected December initial public offering. Saudi Aramco’s 658-page prospectus, made public Saturday, is the latest step toward what could be the largest IPO ever, eclipsing Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s $25 billion IPO in 2014. How much Dhahran-based Saudi Aramco raises will depend on the valuation of the company and the size of the offer, the terms of which have not been disclosed. The long-awaited international IPO is...

