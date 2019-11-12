Tile Shop Halts Stock Deregistration As It Fights Investor Suits

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 6:40 PM EST) -- Tile Shop Holdings Inc. said Monday that it has halted the process to deregister its stock per an order from the Delaware Chancery Court after investors filed derivative suits last week seeking to thwart what they contend is a takeover attempt led by the company's former CEO. Tile Shop said it had intended to file forms with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this week to move forward with plans announced last month to delist its common stock from Nasdaq and deregister its stock under SEC regulations, meaning it would not have to file periodic financial reports with the regulatory agency....

