US Reveals Money Laundering Cases Against 2 Guatemalans

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 9:56 PM EST) -- Federal officials on Tuesday announced the arrest of the director of a Guatemalan national bank for alleged money laundering, as well as the unsealing of a money laundering case that resulted in an ex-presidential candidate for the Central American country being sentenced to more than four years in prison. A criminal complaint and indictment charging Alvaro Estuardo Cobar Bustamante with a single count of conspiracy to commit money laundering were unsealed in federal court in Miami after the banker was arrested getting off a plane at Miami International Airport, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Prosecutors alleged he helped narcotics...

