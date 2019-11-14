8th Circ. Stands By Keeping Gas Royalties Out Of Tribal Court

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 9:28 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit has rebuffed a request by Three Affiliated Tribes court officials that it rethink a ruling that tribe members' suits seeking royalties for the flaring of natural gas on reservation lands can’t be heard in tribal court, despite the officials’ claims the decision flouted U.S. Supreme Court precedent and trampled on tribal court authority. An Eighth Circuit panel on Aug. 5 upheld a lower-court injunction blocking the tribe's court from hearing the members' claims. The members say several oil and gas companies owe them royalties for burning gas that the companies could have captured and sold from wells on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS