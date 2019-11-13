Ukraine Says Tatneft Award Ruling Exposes Sovereign States

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 6:49 PM EST) -- Ukraine is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to determine whether it has sovereign immunity in litigation filed by the Russian energy company PAO Tatneft to enforce a $112 million arbitral award, arguing that a lower court has made it "open season on sovereigns" in the District of Columbia. Ukraine is attempting to have Tatneft's litigation dismissed on the basis of its own sovereign immunity. The oil company, which is controlled by the Russian state of Tatarstan, won the underlying award after its investment in Ukraine's largest refinery was seized. The D.C. Circuit rejected Ukraine's sovereign immunity defense earlier this year, affirming...

