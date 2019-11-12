Jeweler Says It Can Still Sue Over Rejected Firestar Deal

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 7:11 PM EST) -- A former party to a licensing deal with Firestar Diamond is arguing to a New York bankruptcy court that it can still pursue breach of contract claims after reaching an agreement with Firestar's Chapter 11 trustee to formally reject the contract last year. Fantasy Diamond Corp. asked the court Friday to deny a motion by the trustee to dismiss FDC's breach of contract claims against the bankrupt jeweler, saying the trustee's argument that FDC abandoned the contract when it agreed to the rejection goes against both the terms of the rejection agreement and the law. "Such an irregular argument simply has no support in the...

