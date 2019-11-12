Gibson, Cleary Build $1.4B Deal For US Drywall Maker

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 7:16 PM EST) -- French construction giant Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA has agreed to pay $1.4 billion for Virginia-headquartered Continental Building Products Inc. as part of a bid to bolster its North American reach, the companies said Tuesday, in an agreement guided by Gibson Dunn and Cleary Gottlieb. Continental makes gypsum wallboard and associated products, serving all of North America, and is expected to generate $510 million in revenues this year alone, according to a press release from Saint-Gobain. Pierre-André de Chalendar, chairman and CEO of Saint-Gobain, and Benoit Bazin, the company's chief operating officer, said in a joint statement within the press release that...

