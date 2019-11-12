Ex-Phillips 66 Scientist Cops To Stealing Trade Secret

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 9:56 PM EST) -- A Chinese national who worked as a scientist for petroleum giant Phillips 66 pled guilty Tuesday to stealing a trade secret from his former employer related to the manufacture of a product worth more than $1 billion, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Hongjin Tan, 35, was arrested and charged with stealing information related to the “research and development downstream energy market product” in December 2018, the Justice Department said in a statement. As part of an agreement with prosecutors, Tan pled guilty to theft of a trade secret, unauthorized transmission of a trade secret and unauthorized possession of a trade secret,...

