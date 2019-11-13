Short-Term Insurance Rule Thwarts ACA, House Tells DC Circ.

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 2:38 PM EST) -- The U.S. House of Representatives has blasted a Trump administration rule extending how long Americans can use Affordable Care Act-skirting short-term health insurance plans, telling the D.C. Circuit that the rule thwarts the statute’s intent of trying to increase access to good, affordable insurance. In a Tuesday amicus brief, the Democrat-controlled House threw its support behind a coalition of health care organizations trying to revive their suit challenging a regulation allowing consumers to buy and renew “short-term, limited duration” health insurance for up to 36 months, up from three months at the end of the Obama administration. The House called the...

