Dr Pepper Wants Coke 'Zero' Case Ended 'Once And For All'

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 5:03 PM EST) -- After more than a decade of litigation, The Coca-Cola Co. and Keurig Dr Pepper are back at the Federal Circuit arguing over whether "Zero" is a trademark or a generic term.

In an opening brief filed Tuesday, Dr Pepper's Royal Crown unit asked the appeals court to force the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board to decide "once and for all" whether "Zero" is a term that Coca-Cola can claim as a trademark.

"Royal Crown again finds itself before this court in Royal Crown's more-than-a-decade-long effort to prevent [Coca-Cola] from claiming a monopoly in the term 'zero' for zero-calorie soft drinks," the...

